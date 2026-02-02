Truth Behind Arsenal’s Wild Links to Sandro Tonali Fuelled by Mikel Arteta Comments

Sandro Tonali’s agent has forcefully denied reports which claim that he offered the Newcastle United midfielder to an Arsenal side “actively looking” for midfield reinforcements on Deadline Day.

During one of the more prosaic winter transfer windows, this hearsay surrounding Tonali’s future has offered a mischievous (and much needed) layer of intrigue.

After the damaging extent of Mikel Merino’s foot injury was confirmed by Arsenal, it became clear that the Gunners were on the hunt for an emergency replacement to see out the remaining four months of the season. Mikel Arteta explicitly confirmed as much on Deadline Day shortly after Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Arsenal were “exploring” a deal for Tonali after an initial approach was rejected.

Plettenberg, whose information on Bundesliga transfers has often proven to be reliable, had this claim rebuffed by The Athletic’s well-connected David Ornstein. It was claimed that no discussions between the two clubs had taken place, with the interest instead generated by Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso.

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta was described as an “admirer” of Tonali but the logistics of any arrangement with so little of the window remaining ensured that a deal never got off the ground.

In response to the The Athletic’s claims, Riso insisted to Sky Italia: “Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January. We haven’t spoken to Arsenal about this opportunity.”

Whatever conversations did or did not take place, it still leaves Arsenal with one fewer midfielder.

Arteta: Arsenal ‘Actively Looking’ for Mikel Merino Replacement

Mikel Arteta has some selection issues heading to Stamford Bridge. | Catherine Ivill-AMA/Getty Images

“The news of Mikel was very unexpected, obviously, especially for such a long time,” Arteta lamented in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

“So we are actively looking at options and we will continue to do that. My day will be the same as usual, I will be busier and if we have a final solution, I will try to do it, and if we don’t, we will continue in the manner that we are now.

“You need to look and we need to do everything that we possibly can to see if we have a player that is available. If we don’t, we keep what we have,” Arteta added.

The Arsenal boss admitted that his “isn’t relaxed” about the situation. “I think we are on it and it’s our responsibility when we are playing for what we are playing to give ourselves the best opportunity and chance to look at the market, every option, evaluate them and then make a decision whether we do something, if it’s possible.”

Mikel Merino Recovery Timeline

Mikel Merino’s Arsenal career began with an injury. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Arteta is coy on injuries at the best of times but did little to hide his despair at the severity of Merino’s setback.

“It’s a very rare injury, so we have to wait and see once we have the surgery,” the Arsenal boss sighed. “How it reacts daily, monitor it throughout the week. I know Mikel is going to do absolutely everything that he possibly can to come back as quick as possible.”

Yet, Arteta predicted that his squad are “not going to have him until probably the end of the season.” There was even some doubt as to whether the Spain international would make this summer’s World Cup.

“We hope so,” Arteta unconvincingly mused. “I don’t know, he needs to go through a procedure, which is not always positive. He’s a big player for us, a player who has such versatility and capacity to compete in various positions, and that’s a big blow.”

