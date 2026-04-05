How Thomas Muller, USMNT World Cup Hopeful Led Vancouver Whitecaps’ Stunning Comeback

There’s a certain belief when playing with Thomas Müller—and with the backing of a passionate Vancouver Whitecaps fanbase, both supporting and looking to secure the club’s uncertain future, there’s another level of intensity.

After losing their first MLS match of the season, 1–0 to the San Jose Earthquakes ahead of the March international break, the Whitecaps staged one of 2026’s most dramatic comebacks on Saturday, rebounding from a 2–1 deficit in the 90th minute to win 3–2 with goals from Müller and Sebastian Berhalter.

“We believe in each other, we believe in the staff, and it doesn’t matter the score,” Berhalter said after nabbing the winning goal deep into stoppage time, still fresh despite playing for the U.S. men’s national team against Belgium and Portugal over the past week.

“It’s a testament to the culture, a testament to the guys that everyone still believes and no one panics, and it’s our identity.”

Thomas Müller from the spot!@WhitecapsFC are level with five minutes of stoppage time to go. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cA8oJFK3bo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

Having knocked off the Timbers 4–1 in March, Vancouver were heavy favorites entering Saturday’s home match, and went 1–0 up in the sixth minute before Portland stormed back with stellar finishes from Juan Mosquera and David Da Costa by halftime.

And while the Whitecaps generally controlled the match—they ended with 22 shots to Portland’s eight—they couldn’t muster the comeback until the final minutes. First, it was a controversial handball on the edge of the penalty area that set Müller up for a penalty kick, his third of the season in the 91st minute.

SEBASTIAN BERHALTER AT THE DEATH! 🔥



He's surely just won it for @WhitecapsFC! pic.twitter.com/stsYViEKsx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

Soon after, with momentum in their favor, as well as game-changing attacking runs from new signing Bruno Caicedo, the Whitecaps took the late lead as Berhalter scored from the top of the box to secure all three points on the game’s final kick.

For Vancouver, it marked a return to the form they showed last season, never counting themselves out of a match, while pushing them to six points in the Cascadia Cup standings, the competition between themselves, Portland and Seattle Sounders.

Berhalter’s World Cup Hopes

Sebastian Berhalter played hero for Vancouver Whitecaps as he eyes the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

While the Timbers are a step down from facing top-10 international teams, Berhalter’s level in MLS impressed, even after a 79-minute showing against Portugal on Tuesday in Atlanta.

“Once it fell to me, Berhalter said, “I knew I was gonna score.”

Yet, it was after the game that his top moments also stood out. While his teammates relaxed among themselves in the wake of the final whistle. One of the longest-tenured Whitecaps, Berhalter rallied the group to join supporters in the club’s win tradition of signing “Stand By Me.”

We're feeling ALL the emotions after a match like that 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/wj0L6J3ZXl — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) April 5, 2026

That leadership, both on and off the field, makes him a vital piece of Vancouver’s efforts and improves his chances of joining the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup this summer.

“In the last sequence with the goal, we lose the ball, and we have a defensive transition. It’s Sebastian coming down and winning a tackle deep in the pitch. Müller loses it, and they run on us, and he makes it back, and everybody can see that he’s very tired,” Whitecaps manager Jesper Sørensen said of his star midfielder’s final play.

“He now has the confidence, and he just believes that he can do things on a pitch now. Every day he prepares the best he can to be in the best possible physical state, and he’s pushing through when it’s difficult.”

Still without a clear future amid stadium issues, deficits and the search for a new owner, the Whitecaps remain a strong side on the field, sitting second in the Western Conference with 13 points through six games, one behind LAFC for the lead heading into next week’s match with New York City FC.

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