How to Listen to Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac Commentary for Wrexham vs. Swansea

Wrexham’s celebrity co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will be providing live commentary on the club’s Welsh derby with Swansea City in the Championship on Friday.

The Hollywood duo often steal attention when the Red Dragons take to the field and their presence will be even greater at the Racecourse Ground for the upcoming clash with Swansea as they take part in a revolutionary broadcast.

Five years on from their purchase of Wrexham, whom they have since led to three successive promotions, Reynolds and Mac will cover Friday’s feisty affair. The outcome of the fixture could prove pivotal in the club‘s push for a place in the Premier League.

Here’s how audiences can watch the derby and listen to the Wrexham co-owners on commentary.

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Swansea on TV, Live Stream

An unusual television event will take center stage on Friday. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Titled ‘Live From Wrexham with Rob and Ryan’, Friday’s unique broadcast will be aired exclusively on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

While ordinary coverage of the fixture with regular commentators Daniel Mann and Andy Hinchcliffe will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, beginning at 7:30 p.m. GMT (3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT), the alternate commentary with Reynolds and Mac will be available on the Sky Sports Football channel from 7:55 p.m. GMT (3:55 p.m. ET, 12:55 p.m. PT).

An all-Welsh affair kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT) at the Racecourse Ground, with Reynolds and Mac set to be joined by an array of special guests during their commentary.

For audiences in the United States, Paramount+ will provide the celebrity broadcast of a crunch clash in the English second tier.

“As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best,” reflected Reynolds and Mac ahead of their commentary debuts.

“Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago.

“Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can’t wait. We’re grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button.”

A Crucial Welsh Derby at the Racecourse Ground

Wrexham continue their promotion push. | MB Media/Getty Images

Aiming to bounce back from recent defeats to Chelsea and Hull City, the former a dramatic 4–2 loss in the FA Cup, the Red Dragons continue their push for yet another promotion when hosting Swansea.

Wrexham head into Friday’s match in sixth place in the Championship and three points above Southampton as they look to strengthen their grip on a playoff position. Swansea, meanwhile, are 11th, but just five points below their Welsh rivals.

Wrexham were defeated away at Swansea back in December and are looking for revenge in their first meeting at the Racecourse Ground since 2002.

