How to Watch 2026 MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars on TV, Live Stream

For the fifth time in the last six years, the best of MLS take on the best of Liga MX in a star-studded clash for nothing more than bragging rights.

The MLS All-Star Game, a tradition since 1996, has recently become a battle between the two biggest leagues in North America, showcasing the top talent competing in MLS and Liga MX. This year’s edition features players from 21 MLS clubs and eight Liga MX sides.

Even without Lionel Messi in their ranks, the MLS All-Stars head into Wednesday’s clash full of confidence considering they have won three of the four bouts with Liga MX’s best. Last year, they secured a dominant 3–1 victory, getting some payback after a lopsided 4–1 defeat the year prior.

The Liga MX All-Stars will be out for revenge this time around, and an entertaining battle awaits for those who wish to tune in.

What Time Does 2026 MLS All-Star Game Kick Off?

Location : Charlotte, United States

: Charlotte, United States Stadium : Bank of America Stadium

: Bank of America Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 29

: Wednesday, July 29 Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch MLS All Stars vs. Liga MX All Stars on TV, Live Stream

Evander is one of the many big names competing in Wednesday’s clash. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Like all MLS coverage, fans can only tune in to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Apple TV. Viewers must have an Apple account and an active Apple TV subscription to access the clash.

Unlike in years past, watching MLS does not require a separate pass or any additional fees. As long as you have an active subscription to the streaming platform, you can catch all the action.

The match will not be broadcast on TV.

What’s Next for MLS, Liga MX?

The Leagues Cup is swiftly approaching. | Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

After the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, teams from both leagues will return to action this weekend before play is interrupted for the Leagues Cup. Every team from Liga MX will compete in the tournament, as will 18 qualifying teams from MLS.

The competition gives the 36 participating clubs a chance to snag some mid-season silverware. Cruz Azul and León won the first two editions of the Leagues Cup before a stretch of MLS dominance.

The three previous finals have all featured MLS teams, with Inter Miami, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders hoisting the trophy in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.

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