A summertime Derby della Madonnina is novel but not unprecedented. The two Milan clubs collide at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on Wednesday, as both continue their preparations for the upcoming 2026–27 Serie A campaign.

Milan and Inter have previously met on multiple occasions in the preseason TIM Trophy, and the pair also faced off in the International Champions Cup 11 years ago.

Never before, though, have they played as far away as Australia, with the Optus Stadium drenched in modernity, unlike the esteemed and fabled San Siro, home of Milan’s grand soccer institutions.

While Inter are aiming to retain the Scudetto this season, Milan are starting a new project led by former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. The Rossoneri have played just once this summer—a 2–2 draw with Celtic—and Inter are two games in. Last time out, Cristian Chivu’s side beat Manchester City 3–1 on penalties following a 1–1 draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Here’s how you can watch a summer Milan derby unfold.

What Time Does AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Kick Off?

Location: Perth, Australia

Perth, Australia Stadium: Optus Stadium

Optus Stadium Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Kick-off Time: 12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan on TV, Live Stream

There are limited streaming options internationally for Wednesday’s friendly in Perth, although those watching from Italy should have no issues tuning into the match.

DAZN and Sky are broadcasting the summer encounter between the two Milan giants, with NOW TV providing an alternative streaming avenue.

In the United States, fuboTV is once again covering the friendly, while Fox Sports have English and Spanish broadcasts available.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Fox Deportes, Fox One Italy DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, 214 DAZN Zona

What’s Next for AC Milan, Inter Milan?

Chivu and Amorim do battle for the first time. | Francesco Scaccianoce/Inter/Getty Images

After beginning in Germany, Inter faced Man City in Hong Kong and have made their way to Western Australia. The Nerazzurri are sticking around in Perth for a few days, as they’re scheduled to play Juventus at the Optus Stadium on Aug. 8.

The Serie A champions begin their league campaign against Monza on Aug. 22, while Milan kick off the following day against Torino.

The Rossoneri’s stay in Australia is brief, as they’re facing Chelsea in Jakarta, Indonesia, this Saturday. Upon their return to Europe, Milan will then meet Amorim’s former club, Manchester United, in a friendly in Poland on Aug. 15.

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