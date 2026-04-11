How to Watch America vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream: Major Liga MX Rivalry

It’s a landmark date of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 season, as Club América host Cruz Azul for a momentous bout at the Estadio Banorte in the latest chapter of El Clásico Joven.

Few rivalries in North American soccer have produced the level of drama, intensity and memorable matches as El Clásico Joven in recent years. The two Mexico City powerhouses have met four times in the knockout phase of competitions since Nov. 2024, delivering iconic clashes that have taken the rivalry to new heights.

América is in desperate need of a win to continue their Clausura 2026 playoff push, currently sitting seventh in a congested zone of the standings. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul also will be on a mission to collect three points to stay within touching distance of Chivas atop the standings, as they aim to end a three-game winless streak in the league.

These two familiar foes have written some of the most memorable clashes in recent Liga MX history, including the most recent club match at the Estadio Banorte—previously named Azteca—when América dispatched Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2024 final. Almost two years later, the fierce rivals meet again in the first match at the iconic stadium since.

Here’s how you can watch Club América vs. Cruz Azul in a vibrant El Clásico Joven on Saturday night.

What Time Does Club América vs. Cruz Azul Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Banorte

: Estadio Banorte Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Kick-off Time: 11:05 p.m. ET / 8:05 p.m. PT

How to Watch Club América vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream

América beat Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2023 final, the last club game ever played at the Estadio Azteca until tonight. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Liga MX fans in the United States can watch América vs. Cruz Azul live on Paramount+. The Spanish coverage of El Clásico Joven is also available via Univision, TUDN USA and streaming on ViX, with the latter requiring a valid subscription.

Audiences in Mexico can watch the clash between the two Capital city rivals on Canal 5 and TUDN. Similarly, ViX is the streaming alternative.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX

What’s Next for Club América, Cruz Azul?

Cruz Azul eliminated América in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on the road to the title. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Both teams will be back in action midweek looking to progress in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Las Águilas will host Nashville SC on Tuesday night, looking to make the semifinals after a scoreless draw in the first leg. Then, André Jardine’s men will host reigning Liga MX champions Toluca next Saturday as league action resumes.

Cruz Azul has a mountain to climb at home on Tuesday, when they host LAFC needing to overcome a 3–0 first leg defeat to keep their Champions Cup title defense alive. Then, La Máquina will host Tijuana next Saturday, aiming to continue their assault on the top of the Clausura 2026 standings.

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