How to Watch América vs. Tigres on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX

Club América welcome Tigres into the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday night in a match between two Liga MX powerhouses that have formed an intense rivalry over the past 15 years.

The two teams have enjoyed dynastic runs in recent times, with each side winning five Liga MX titles since 2014—at times at the expense of the other in finals. Simply put, América and Tigres are the most successful sides in Mexican soccer since the start of the 2010s.

However, América have dominated the head-to-head series in recent times, especially at home, and arrive to Saturday’s clash on a high after a 4–0 win last time out against Puebla.

Tigres on the other hand have lost consecutive games for the first time since August. Still, they have more than enough quality to end their slump with a marquee victory on Saturday night.

Here’s how you can watch América vs. Tigres on Saturday night.

What Time Does América vs. Tigres Kick-Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time: 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT

How to Watch América vs. Tigres on TV and Live Stream

Ángel Correa (left) and Alejandro Zendejas could decide Saturday’s clash. | Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Paramount+ will broadcast the contest in the U.S., but fans must have an active subscription to the platform to watch the action.

The Spanish speaking broadcast will also be available for audiences in the U.S. through TUDN USA and Univision. It will also be available on streaming via ViX.

The titanic clash will be available on national television via Canal 5 in Mexico. TUDN is another channel that will broadcast the clash, as well as ViX on streaming.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX

What’s Next for América, Tigres?

Neither team will have much time to recover following Saturday’s clash, with Liga MX action resuming midweek as we enter a congested portion of the calendar.

América will stay home to host FC Juárez on Wednesday, March 4, before visiting Querétaro on Sunday, March 8. Despite the busy schedule, André Jardine’s side should emerge victorious from both clashes.

Tigres will also take the pitch next Wednesday with a favorable visit to the struggling Puebla. Then comes the most important game of the term for Guido Pizarro’s side, as they host city rivals Monterrey on Saturday, March 7, in a new chapter of El Clásico Regio, one of the most passionate and intense derby days in Liga MX.

