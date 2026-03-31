How to Watch Argentina vs. Zambia on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

An emotional night could be in store at La Bombonera on Tuesday evening, as Argentina plays host to African minnows Zambia for the very first time.

With Lionel Messi’s international future uncertain, this may be the final time soccer’s ’GOAT’ appears for the national team on home soil. Manager Lionel Scaloni has already confirmed that the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball winner will be included in his starting lineup against the 91st-ranked nation in the world, having played the second half of Thursday’s subdued friendly.

Argentina was forced to arrange a pair of games against sub-par African opposition after the conflict in Iran forced the cancellation of La Finalissima. Scaloni’s side coasted to a 2–1 win over Mauritania to kick off their re-arranged March slate, and the world champions will be keen to put on a show when Zambia visits Buenos Aires.

Zambia was Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion in 2012 but has endured more than a decade in the wilderness since. Tuesday’s occasion will be a special one for Moses Sichone’s squad, who are making their first appearance since crashing out of AFCON in the group stages at the end of 2025.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Zambia Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Alberto José Armando

: Estadio Alberto José Armando Date : Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, March 1

: Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, March 1 Kick-off Time: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 12:15 a.m. BST

How to Watch Argentina vs. Zambia on TV, Live Stream

Argentina beat Mauritania 2–1 last time out. | ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images

There are several broadcasters providing coverage of Argentina’s second friendly of the month in the United States and Canada. beIN Sports is among the providers of the action, also offering a Spanish broadcast, alongside both fuboTV and Fanatiz. In the U.S. and Mexico, ViX will also show the game.

Those keen to tune in from the United Kingdom can do so via OneFootball, but you’ll need to make a one-off payment of £3.99 to watch Messi sparkle on Tuesday night.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom OneFootball Canada beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada Mexico ViX

What Next for Argentina, Zambia?

The start of the World Cup is a little over 70 days away, with Argentina’s campaign getting started against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City. They’ll also schedule a pair of warm-up matches closer to the tournament.

Zambia failed to qualify for the World Cup, and this will be its first outing of 2026. Upcoming fixtures have not yet been scheduled.

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