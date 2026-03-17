Arsenal were reminded just how tough it is to triumph in the latter stages of the Champions League last week, as they were fortunate to escape the first leg of their round of 16 clash with Bayer Leverkusen with a 1–1 draw.

While many bemoaned the Gunners’ supposedly easy path to Budapest, Mikel Arteta’s side still have work to do on Tuesday night to merely reach the quarterfinals, where the competition’s darlings, Bodø/Glimt, may await.

Arsenal looked destined to fall to their first defeat in Europe since the second leg of last season’s semifinal, but a soft penalty, one dispatched by former Bayer Leverkusen hero Kai Havertz, means the Gunners are level in the tie and still the firm favorites to advance.

But Leverkusen proved at the BayArena last week that they can hurt the Premier League leaders, with their technical security in the build-up ensuring Kasper Hjulmand’s side were seldom overwhelmed by an often-suffocating Arsenal press.

Leverkusen’s serenity in possession will likely determine the extent of their success at the Emirates Stadium, and they will take confidence from their victory at Manchester City during the league phase when they visit north London in the hope of reaching the last eight.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 17

: Tuesday, March 17 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal fans in the United States can tune in to the return leg on Paramount+, while those watching in the United Kingdom have the option of catching the game via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, or the discovery+ app.

In Mexico, FOX One is the only option for fans wanting to watch the drama unfold. DAZN and fuboTV are the available avenues for Canadian audiences.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen?

Silverware is on the line for Arsenal this weekend, as they face Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. The Gunners are making their first appearance in the competition’s showpiece event since they were beaten 3–0 by the Cityzens in 2018.

The outcome of Sunday’s game could shift the dynamic of the Premier League title race, which Arsenal are now in total command of.

The stakes aren’t quite so high in Heidenheim on Saturday afternoon, as Leverkusen visit the Bundesliga’s bottom dwellers before the international break.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC