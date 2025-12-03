How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brentford on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal have little time to recover from a demanding week, as they’re back in Premier League action on Wednesday night against Brentford.
The emotional strain of a North London Derby and the physical stress of facing Bayern Munich meant the Gunners didn’t have much saved in the tank for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at Stamford Bridge.
Still, their far-from-disastrous 1–1 draw in west London means their advantage at the summit is five points. Now, they’re preparing to face a Brentford outfit that have won just one of their five Premier League away games this season.
The Gunners have been all-conquering on home soil thus far, and Arteta may view this fixture as the opportune time to freshen up his battered and bruised XI ahead of Saturday’s trip to the West Midlands.
Here’s how you can tune into Wednesday’s Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Brentford.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Brentford Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Kick-off Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: James Bell
Sky Sports has the rights to this midweek slate of Premier League fixtures in the United Kingdom, and Arsenal’s clash with the Bees will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Ultra HD. You can also tune in via Sky GO and NOW TV.
There are various streaming avenues in the United States, including NBC Sports and USA Network. Telemundo and Universo are providing Spanish broadcasts of the game.
If you don’t have a DAZN subscription in Canada, you can catch the game via the Fubo Sports Network and fuboTV. HBO Max is the only streaming option in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Arsenal and Brentford?
Arsenal are involved in the first Premier League fixture of Gameweek 15, with the Gunners travelling to Villa Park to face an in-form Aston Villa for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.
Arteta’s side are then in continental action the following Wednesday against Club Brugge. A perfect start to their Champions League campaign means the Arsenal boss will have the opportunity to rest and rotate for their final league phase outing of 2025.
There’s no overseas trip for Brentford to soon consider, but they will be taking on their former manager—assuming he’s still in the job—at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.