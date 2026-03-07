How to Watch Atlas vs. Chivas on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Clasico Tapatio

Atlas will host Chivas at the Estadio Jalisco on Saturday night in the latest chapter of one of the most traditional rivalries in all of Mexican soccer: El Clásico Tapatío.

The two historic clubs from the city of Guadalajara have formed a bitter rivalry ever since their first meeting in 1996. Chivas have always been the big brother in the city rivalry, but this decade Atlas have enjoyed the success, winning back-to-back Liga MX titles in 2021–22 and eliminating their arch rivals twice in the playoffs.

Chivas once again arrives to the clash as the favorites. Gabriel Milito’s side are desperate to rebound after losing consecutive games to relinquish the top spot in the standings having enjoyed a perfect run through the opening six games of the term.

Atlas, meanwhile, have quietly had a strong start to the term and are currently sixth, just two points back of Los Rojiblancos. The Estadio Jalisco will be packed full of Rojinegro supporters as they aim to deliver their best result of the term against their rival neighbors.

Passion, intensity and unfiltered hate will be on display on the pitch. With both sides motivated to earn bragging rights in the city, here’s how you can watch Atlas vs. Chivas in the latest chapter of El Clásico Tapatío on Saturday night.

What Time Does Atlas vs. Chivas Kick-Off?

Location : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Jalisco

: Estadio Jalisco Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time: 8:05 p.m. ET / 5:05 p.m. PT

How to Watch Atlas vs. Chivas on TV and Live Stream

Chivas and Atlas have formed a historic rivalry in a one of Mexico’s most deeply loving soccer cities. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

El Clásico Tapatío will be broadcasted in the United States on Paramount+. Those interest must have a valid active subscription to the streaming platform.

The Spanish speaking broadcast will also be available in the U.S. on national television through Univision. Other available options are TUDN USA and its streaming option ViX.

Fans in Mexico can catch the action on Canal 5, with TUDN and ViX also carrying the match.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX

What’s Next for Atlas, Chivas?

Atlas will be back in action on Saturday, March 14, when they make the daunting visit to Toluca to face the reigning champions. How Los Rojinegros compete in their next two games will say a lot about their aspirations this season.

Meanwhile, Chivas will stay in Guadalajara and welcome bottom of the league Santos Laguna to the Estadio Akron, also on March 14. It’s a favorable matchup for Milito’s side after completing a busy stretch of facing high-caliber opponents.

