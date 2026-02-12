How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey title defense reaches its climax when the La Liga leaders travel to Spain’s capital to face Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their semifinal tie on Thursday night.

Comfortable wins against lower-tier sides Guadalajara, Racing Santander and Albacete have Barcelona within 180 minutes of making consecutive Copa del Rey finals for the first time this decade. However, the level of difficulty increases drastically with Atlético Madrid in front.

Diego Simeone’s side dismantled Real Betis 5–0 to reach the semifinal round after previously dispatching Deportivo La Coruña and Atlético Baleares.

Hansi Flick’s side triumphed over Atléti in the semifinal last year 5–4 on aggregate en route to their 32nd Copa del Rey title. A year later, Barcelona will be looking to experience déjà vu in their quest to conquer another trophy of the competition they’ve historically dominated.

Here’s how fans can watch the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Thursday, Feb. 12

: Thursday, Feb. 12 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States can tune into the marquee clash on ESPN Select and the ESPN App. FuboTV is another avenue to watch the game, but an active subscription is required to enter the platform.

ITV4 will broadcast the match for the public in the United Kingdom. Fans can also stream the contest through ITVX.

Unfortunately, there are no current broadcasts scheduled in Canada. Elsewhere in North America, Sky Sports is the way to go for Barça supporters in Mexico, with Sky+ being the streaming alternative.

Country TV channel/live stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom ITV4, ITVX Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi Canada Not Televised

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Barcelona will be back in action on Monday Feb. 16 when they the short trip to face Girona in the final match of the gameweek in La Liga. For the first time since early January, the Catalans won’t have a game midweek, with their next match scheduled for Feb. 22 when they host the struggling Levante.

The home second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal vs. Atléti won’t be played until the first midweek of March.

