How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream
To keep their Copa del Rey title defense alive, Barcelona must mount a wild comeback over Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the semifinals on Tuesday evening.
The Catalans were shocked at the Metropolitano two weeks ago when Diego Simeone’s men waltzed their way to an empathic 4–0 victory. The hosts became the first team to hold Barcelona scoreless since Chelsea did so back in November.
Despite the lopsided result, the reigning Spanish champions still have a chance to punch their tickets to the Copa del Rey final, but they must overcome a four-goal deficit to do so. Boosted by the home crowd, Hansi Flick’s side will hope to put together another unforgettable night at the Camp Nou at the expense of Los Colchoneros.
Here’s how fans can watch the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Camp Nou
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona’s clash with Atlético Madrid is available to watch on ESPN Select and the ESPN App in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes.
An active subscription is required to access the match, as is the case for fans tuning in on fuboTV throughout the U.S.
Those in the United Kingdom only have one place to catch the second leg of Copa del Rey semifinals: Premier Sports 1. Fans in Mexico, meanwhile, can choose between Sky Sports, Sky+ and izzi.
The match is not being broadcast in Canada.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
Canada
Not Televised
What’s Next for Barcelona, Atlético Madrid?
Barcelona and Atlético Madrid must quickly shift their focus from the Copa del Rey to La Liga action following Tuesday’s clash. The Catalans must gear up for a trip to San Mamés, where they will face Athletic Club at the weekend.
Simeone’s men are headed back to the Metropolitano to take on an in-form Real Sociedad side. Although they are firmly out of the La Liga title race, Atlético will want to pull away from Villarreal in the standings to take sole possession of third place.
READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell