How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream

To keep their Copa del Rey title defense alive, Barcelona must mount a wild comeback over Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the semifinals on Tuesday evening.

The Catalans were shocked at the Metropolitano two weeks ago when Diego Simeone’s men waltzed their way to an empathic 4–0 victory. The hosts became the first team to hold Barcelona scoreless since Chelsea did so back in November.

Despite the lopsided result, the reigning Spanish champions still have a chance to punch their tickets to the Copa del Rey final, but they must overcome a four-goal deficit to do so. Boosted by the home crowd, Hansi Flick’s side will hope to put together another unforgettable night at the Camp Nou at the expense of Los Colchoneros.

Here’s how fans can watch the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Tuesday, March 3

: Tuesday, March 3 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona have a lot of ground to make up. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona’s clash with Atlético Madrid is available to watch on ESPN Select and the ESPN App in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes.

An active subscription is required to access the match, as is the case for fans tuning in on fuboTV throughout the U.S.

Those in the United Kingdom only have one place to catch the second leg of Copa del Rey semifinals: Premier Sports 1. Fans in Mexico, meanwhile, can choose between Sky Sports, Sky+ and izzi.

The match is not being broadcast in Canada.

Country TV channel/live stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 1 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi Canada Not Televised

What’s Next for Barcelona, Atlético Madrid?

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid both have challenging tests up ahead. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid must quickly shift their focus from the Copa del Rey to La Liga action following Tuesday’s clash. The Catalans must gear up for a trip to San Mamés, where they will face Athletic Club at the weekend.

Simeone’s men are headed back to the Metropolitano to take on an in-form Real Sociedad side. Although they are firmly out of the La Liga title race, Atlético will want to pull away from Villarreal in the standings to take sole possession of third place.

