How to Watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona face Olympiacos in the Champions League ahead of the first Clásico of 2025–26, a bout they arguably must win.
Defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Gameweek 2 of the league phase means there’s little room for error if Barça, who dominated this phase of the competition last season, are to qualify automatically for the Champions League round of 16.
Hansi Flick’s side have been hit hard by injuries at the start of the season, and there are concerns over their current state ahead of the duel with Real Madrid, which could be decisive in shaping their LaLiga title defence.
The hosts are facing up against a familiar foe in José Luis Mendilibar in the away dugout, with the Olympiacos boss preparing for his 26th tussle against the Catalan giants. His woeful head-to-head record should inspire confidence for Tuesday’s encounter.
Here’s how to watch Barcelona’s upcoming league phase outing against Olympiacos.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21
- Kick-Off Time: 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 5.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)
- VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video is a streaming option for Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League clash in the United Kingdom and across North America. However, a discovery+ subscription is required to watch the game on Prime Video in the U.K.
Supporters tuning in from the U.K. also have the option of TNT Sports’ television broadcast.
In the United States, Paramount+ is the most popular streaming avenue, but Spanish broadcasts are being supplied by Univision, UniMás and TUDN.
DAZN is the sole alternative to Prime Video in Canada, while HBO Max and TNT Sports are options for those watching in Mexico.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Barcelona?
It’s the big one for Barcelona next, as they travel to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid in the first Clásico of the season on Saturday. While this fixture hasn’t exactly decided the title race in recent seasons, defeat for Flick’s side in the capital would feel significant.
They’re currently two points adrift of Los Blancos, who responded to Barça’s last-gasp win over Girona by squeezing past Getafe on Sunday.
A tricky visit to Club Brugge is next on the agenda in the Champions League, with their Gameweek 4 fixture scheduled for November 5.