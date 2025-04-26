How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: 2025 Copa del Rey Final
For the first time in over a decade, Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet in the Copa del Rey final.
Barcelona and Real Madrid might be fighting for the Spanish crown, but there is different piece of silverware on the line this weekend. The rivals will face off in Sevilla to battle for the oldest trophy in Spanish soccer.
Both clubs advanced to the Copa del Rey final after defeating their semifinal opponents 5–4 on aggregate. Real Madrid needed extra time to get past Real Sociedad while Barcelona eliminated Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano.
The final will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have dominated Real Madrid; the Catalans already defeated Los Blancos twice and put nine goals past the defending Spanish and European champions.
Carlo Ancelotti's men will no doubt be hungry for revenge and redemption in the all-important El Clásico, especially since it might be their only chance to end the season with a major trophy.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick-off?
- Location: Sevilla, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio La Cartuja
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 26
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Real Madrid 2–5 Barcelona (Jan. 12, 2025) – Spanish Super Cup final
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: 2025 Copa del Rey Final
Fans in the United States can watch Barcelona and Real Madrid clash in the 2025 Copa del Rey final on ESPN+. An active subscription to the platform is required to watch the match.
For Spanish coverage of the Copa del Rey final, viewers must tune in on ESPN Deportes. The game is also available to stream on FuboTV.
Those in the UK can catch the all-important fixture on Premier Sports 1.