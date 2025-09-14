How to Watch Barcelona vs. Valencia on TV, Live Stream
It’s been a season of changing room dressing downs for Barcelona so far, with Hansi Flick once again offering his players a piece of his mind after their 1–1 draw at Rayo Vallecano two weeks ago.
Flick is keen for his side to retain the standards of their treble-winning year last time out, but the German hasn’t been best pleased with what he’s seen so far.
Dropped points in Rayo means the champions are already a couple of points adrift of Real Madrid at the top of the table, and another testing fixture is on the horizon against a Valencia side that have been on the come-up under Carlos Corberán.
Having started the season with three away games, Barcelona are returning home on Gameweek 4. However, the renovated Camp Nou doesn’t await just yet. Instead, the 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff will play host to Sunday night’s game.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona’s first ’home’ game of the 2025–26 La Liga season.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Valencia Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Johan Cruyff
- Date: Sunday, September 14
- Kick-Off Time: 3.00 p.m. ET / 12.00 p.m. PT / 8.00 p.m. BST
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Valencia on TV and Live Stream
Barcelona supporters in the United States can watch their upcoming clash with Valencia via ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Spanish speakers in the U.S. have the option of watching through ESPN Deportes.
TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the La Liga clash in Canada, with Prime Video also a streaming option for those watching from the United Kingdom. In Mexico, the match will be broadcast exclusively through Sky Sports and Sky+.
Premier Sports 1 is the go-to avenue for La Liga action in the UK, and Barça’s upcoming duel will be shown on this channel. If you don’t want to pay to have Premier Sports installed on your television, you can create an account and subscribe to Premier Sports online, and watch the game via the Premier Sports Player.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona?
The opening week of Champions League action is spread over three days, and Barcelona are involved in one of Thursday’s six games—hence why they’re playing on Sunday night this weekend.
Flick’s side have a tough task ahead of them, with Newcastle United awaiting at an anticipatory St. James’ Park.
After that, Barça return to domestic action, and a plucky Getafe side led by long-time manager José Bordálas await next Sunday. The following Thursday, the champions visit the home of newly-promoted side Real Oviedo.