Wrexham continue their push to make the Championship playoffs when they visit fellow North American-owned outfit Birmingham City on Sunday.

The Red Dragons were thrashed by Southampton last time out as their Premier League promotion hopes were dented, but they are still within striking distance of sixth place and a position in the playoffs at the end of the regulation campaign.

After back-to-back stumbles, Wrexham are eager to get their promotion push back on track, but Birmingham will prove awkward opposition. The Blues have little to play for during the remaining weeks of the season—perched in the bottom half of the table, but well clear of the relegation zone—but still boast the capacity to cause an upset.

The last two fixtures between the sides have ended in 1–1 draws, including October’s duel at the Racecourse Ground, but Wrexham know victory is essential on Sunday.

Here’s how audiences can watch the action unfold in the West Midlands.

What Time Does Birmingham vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location : Birmingham, England

: Birmingham, England Stadium : St Andrew’s

: St Andrew’s Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET

: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET Referee: David Webb

How to Watch Birmingham vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Phil Parkinson is desperate for three points. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Paramount+ is the only option for viewers in the United States, while those in Canada can enjoy the game via fuboTV or DAZN.

There are two destinations for Mexican audiences, who can watch via ESPN or Disney+ Premium.

Sky Sports is the sole broadcaster in the United Kingdom.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico

What’s Next for Birmingham, Wrexham?

Wrexham have an empty midweek. | MB Media/Getty Images

Wrexham will play their 43rd match of the Championship season next weekend when they host Stoke City in their penultimate home game of the term. They were beaten in the reverse fixture and are seeking timely revenge.

Birmingham also have an empty midweek schedule, not returning to league action until next Saturday. The Blues visit high-flying promotion hopefuls Hull City.

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