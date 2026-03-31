Four-time world champions Italy are desperate to bring their 12-year World Cup exile to an end on Tuesday night when they face Bosnia & Herzegovina in Zenica.

The Azzurri have failed to qualify for the previous two tournaments, and rather embarrassingly crashed out of the playoffs to North Macedonia in 2022. Thus, tension was rife in Bergamo when they faced Northern Ireland on Thursday, but Gennaro Gattuso’s side escaped its semifinal with a 2–0 win.

Sandro Tonali’s finish just before the hour mark allowed a scarred nation to breathe a collective sigh of relief, but another night of unbearable angst awaits the Azzurri, this time in hostile territory.

Bosnia are one-time World Cup appearance-makers, failing to make it out of their group in 2014, but a courageous victory in Wales has emboldened its hopes of competing in North America this summer. It’d take something special, though, with these two nations 58 places apart in FIFA’s world rankings.

Here’s how you can tune into Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying playoff final around the globe.

What Time Does Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Italy Kick Off?

Location : Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina

: Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina Stadium : Stadion Bilino Polje

: Stadion Bilino Polje Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 p.m. PT Referee : Clément Turpin (FRA)

: Clément Turpin (FRA) VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

How to Watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream

Italy’s semifinal with Northern Ireland was available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, but that’s unfortunately not the case for this game. Instead, Amazon Prime is the exclusive broadcaster, with a £2.49 fee ($3.30) required to access the stream.

There’s bound to be strong interest in Italy’s quest to reach the 2026 World Cup in the United States. Fox Sports and fuboTV share the rights, with the latter also broadcasting the fixture alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA in Canada.

Sky Sports are covering the match in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

When Does the 2026 World Cup Start?

This summer’s tournament gets underway on June 11, with South Africa facing co-hosts Mexico in the opening game.

The winner of Tuesday’s clash in Zenica will be placed into Group B alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland. Its first game is scheduled for June 12 against co-hosts Canada.

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