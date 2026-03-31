How to Watch Brazil vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Brazil entered the Qatari World Cup with expectations of conquering the soccer world for a sixth time, but its dreams were dashed by a plucky European nation with a knack for overachieving.

On Tuesday evening in Orlando, the Seleção will lock horns with their most recent World Cup slayers for the first time since their crushing penalty shootout defeat in Al Rayyan.

While Brazil has pivoted to Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end its 24-year wait for a sixth crowning glory, Croatia are still astutely led by Zlatko Dalić. After a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, the Vatreni qualified for this summer’s tournament with ease and impressively overcame Colombia in its first outing of 2026.

The South American behemoths aren’t exactly in similarly high spirits heading into Tuesday’s friendly, with Ancelotti’s impact so far relatively subdued. His team was second best in a 2–1 defeat to a swashbuckling France outfit last time out, and they’ve since lost their top scorer in qualifying to a hamstring issue.

Results may be inconsequential at this juncture, but Ancelotti won’t fancy tasting back-to-back defeats to strong opposition with the start of the World Cup edging closer.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Croatia Kick-Off?

Location : Orlando, Florida

: Orlando, Florida Stadium : Camping World Stadium

: Camping World Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, April 1

: Tuesday, March 31 / Wednesday, April 1 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (April 1)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Croatia on TV and Live Stream

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Brazil’s second friendly of the March window is being broadcast in the United States by ESPN2, with fuboTV as the streaming alternative. ESPN Deportes is providing coverage of the game in Spanish.

ITV 4 will broadcast the fixture on free-to-air television across the United Kingdom. Those keen to tune in have the option of streaming via ITVX, but a valid subscription is needed for the platform.

ESPN is also showing the game in Mexico, but audiences have the option of Disney+ Premium, too; an active subscription is required.

There are currently no scheduled broadcasters for the friendly in Canada.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX Canada Not televised Mexico ESPN, Disney+ Premium

What’s Next for Brazil, Croatia?

These two teams will reconvene before the 2026 World Cup, with warm-up matches for the tournament likely to be scheduled in due course.

While Brazil’s campaign gets underway against its toughest Group C opponent, Morocco, on June 13 at MetLife Stadium, Croatia takes on England, a tournament favorite, on June 17.

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