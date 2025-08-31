How to Watch Brighton vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Pep Guardiola is hunting his first victory over Fabian Hürzeler when his Manchester City team visit the Amex on Sunday.
The Cityzens succumbed to come-from-behind defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on this ground last season, igniting their woeful run to conclude 2024. The two sides then shared the spoils in the reverse fixture earlier this year.
Goals are typically a by-product of this duel, and both teams enter the weekend’s bout off the back of 2–0 defeats last time out in the Premier League. The Seagulls have since won emphatically in the Carabao Cup, while City had their feet up, enjoying Manchester United’s humiliation at Blundell Park.
Here’s how supporters can tune into Sunday’s clash on the south coast.
What Time Does Brighton vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Falmer, England
- Venue: Amex Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 31
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Man City’s upcoming duel at the Amex is a part of Sky’s Super Sunday billing, meaning those watching from the United Kingdom can do so via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, as well as Sky GO and Sky GO Extra.
Amazon Prime will also stream the Premier League fixture internationally, with this avenue available in Mexico and Canada. Canadians can also tune in via DAZN, fuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network. Other options in Mexico include Max.
Peacock is the sole streaming option for this Premier League clash in the United States.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What Next for Brighton and Man City?
The September international break is upon us, and a long list of players from both sides will be representing their respective national teams over the next 10 days.
Upon their return, Man City host the first Manchester derby of the season, welcoming Manchester United to the Etihad. The Champions League then gets underway, with City facing Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli in their league phase opener on September 18.
There’s no European football for Brighton to enjoy this season, so they’ll once again enjoy plenty of free midweeks. Hürzeler’s men travel along the south coast to face Bournemouth after the break.