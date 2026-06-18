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How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Canada can take a massive leap toward qualifying for the knockout phase in Vancouver.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Canada clinched a first ever World Cup point last week.
Canada clinched a first ever World Cup point last week. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Canada searches for its first-ever World Cup victory on Thursday, and opportunities don’t come much better than a home match against Qatar.

The Canucks clinched a maiden World Cup point in their tournament opener, Cyle Larin’s deflected strike securing a 1–1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina that leaves everything to play for in Group B.

Qatar also managed a point from its opener, defying expectations and the match stats to steal a draw against Switzerland in Santa Clara last week. For the first time, the 2022 tournament hosts could reach the knockout phase.

A victory for either Canada or Qatar would all but secure their place in the last 32, with four points almost certainly enough to make the knockout stage.

Can either nation manage a first World Cup win, though? Here’s how to tune in to find out.

What Time Does Canada vs. Qatar Kick Off?

  • Location: Vancouver, Canada
  • Stadium: BC Place
  • Date: Thursday, June 18
  • Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Cristián Garay (CHI)

How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream

There are a myriad of channels and streaming platforms offering the match in Canada, with TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave and Noovo all broadcasting from BC Place.

FOX Sports and fuboTV have the rights in the United States, alongside Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo.

It’s ViX for audiences in Mexico, and ITV or STV for viewers based in the United Kingdom.

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One

Canada

TSN+, TSN1 TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave

Mexico

ViX Mexico

United Kingdom

ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Canada, Qatar?

Qatar players celebrate
Qatar managed the unthinkable against Switzerland last week. | Sun Yuxuan/Xinhua/Getty Images.

Just one group stage fixture remains for co-hosts Canada and underdogs Qatar after their upcoming clash in Vancouver. Neither side can qualify or be eliminated on Thursday, meaning there will definitely be something riding on their respective finales on June 24.

Canada faces Switzerland in what’s likely to be its trickiest fixture, once again returning to BC Place, while Qatar clashes with Bosnia & Herzegovina at Lumen Field.

Both games kick off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST).

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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