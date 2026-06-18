How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Canada searches for its first-ever World Cup victory on Thursday, and opportunities don’t come much better than a home match against Qatar.

The Canucks clinched a maiden World Cup point in their tournament opener, Cyle Larin’s deflected strike securing a 1–1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina that leaves everything to play for in Group B.

Qatar also managed a point from its opener, defying expectations and the match stats to steal a draw against Switzerland in Santa Clara last week. For the first time, the 2022 tournament hosts could reach the knockout phase.

A victory for either Canada or Qatar would all but secure their place in the last 32, with four points almost certainly enough to make the knockout stage.

Can either nation manage a first World Cup win, though? Here’s how to tune in to find out.

What Time Does Canada vs. Qatar Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Thursday, June 18

: Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Cristián Garay (CHI)

How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream

There are a myriad of channels and streaming platforms offering the match in Canada, with TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave and Noovo all broadcasting from BC Place.

FOX Sports and fuboTV have the rights in the United States, alongside Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo.

It’s ViX for audiences in Mexico, and ITV or STV for viewers based in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1 TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Canada, Qatar?

Qatar managed the unthinkable against Switzerland last week. | Sun Yuxuan/Xinhua/Getty Images.

Just one group stage fixture remains for co-hosts Canada and underdogs Qatar after their upcoming clash in Vancouver. Neither side can qualify or be eliminated on Thursday, meaning there will definitely be something riding on their respective finales on June 24.

Canada faces Switzerland in what’s likely to be its trickiest fixture, once again returning to BC Place, while Qatar clashes with Bosnia & Herzegovina at Lumen Field.

Both games kick off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST).

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE