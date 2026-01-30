How to Watch Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw for Free—TV, Live Stream
After a chaotic end to the Champions League league phase, we now know which 16 teams will be forced to go through the playoffs if they want to reach the quarterfinals.
Real Madrid succumbed to the drama on Wednesday evening, falling 4–2 to Benfica at the same time as a 95th-minute goal for Sporting CP saw the Portuguese giants take the place of Álvaro Arbeloa’s side in the automatic qualification spots.
They are by no means the only big names in Friday’s draw, however, Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain could only finish 11th in the league phase, with last year’s beaten finalists Inter only one spot higher in 10th.
Here’s how to tune in to the draw for the Champions League knockout playoffs.
When Is the Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw?
The House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, will host the Champions League draw on Friday, Jan. 30.
The draw is due to begin at 11 a.m GMT (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT), but expect the actual action to get underway after a video package and a lengthy introduction.
How to Watch Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw on TV, Live Stream
Fans across the globe can catch all the action live on the UEFA website. For those on the go, the UEFA app will also be showing the draw.
Meanwhile, TNT Sports will showcase the draw for paid subscribers in the United Kingdom.
Which Teams Are in the Champions League Knockout Playoff Draw?
The teams that finished in the top eight of the league phase have avoided the need for two more fixtures. Instead, those between ninth and 24th are still battling for their spot in the next round.
Those who ended in the top half of that bracket qualify as seeded teams, who are guaranteed to play the second leg of their knockout tie at home.
Seeded Teams
- 9th: Real Madrid
- 10th: Inter
- 11th: Paris Saint-Germain
- 12th: Newcastle United
- 13th: Juventus
- 14th: Atlético Madrid
- 15th: Atalanta
- 16th: Bayer Leverkusen
Unseeded Teams
- 17th: Borussia Dortmund
- 18th: Olympiacos
- 19th: Club Brugge
- 20th: Galatasary
- 21st: Monaco
- 22nd: Qarabağ
- 23rd: Bodø/Glimt
- 24th: Benfica
