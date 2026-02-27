How to Watch Champions League Round of 16 Draw for Free—TV, Live Stream

After a tense playoff round, 16 teams have forced their way into the bowl for the draw for the next round of the Champions League.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain avoided the humiliation of an early exit and will now join the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona in Friday’s draw, which promises to throw up some fascinating ties and will lay out the full path to the final.

Here’s how you can watch all the drama unfold on Friday.

When Is the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

Officials will once again head to the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, to draw the balls for the round of 16 on Friday, Feb. 27.

The draw is due to begin at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT, 11 a.m GMT).

How to Watch the Champions League Round of 16 Draw

All the action will be broadcast live on UEFA.com, while those on the go can catch the draw on the UEFA app.

Meanwhile, TNT Sports will showcase the draw for paid subscribers in the United Kingdom.

Which Teams Are in the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

Arsenal and Bayern Munich were the top two sides in the league phase. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

We welcome back the top eight teams from the league phase for this draw. Arsenal sat top of those standings and are among the favorites to go and win the whole thing, while Bayern Munich are another team that will inspire fear among those waiting for their club to appear from the bowl.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea all look like tough draws on paper, while Tottenham Hotspur cannot be overlooked in Europe even if their woeful domestic form would appear to make them the weakest option of the seeded teams.

Real Madrid and PSG are unseeded after having to fight through the playoffs.

Seeded Teams

First: Arsenal

Arsenal Second: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Third: Liverpool

Liverpool Fourth: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Fifth: Barcelona

Barcelona Sixth: Chelsea

Chelsea Seventh: Sporting CP

Sporting CP Eighth: Manchester City

Unseeded Teams

Ninth: Real Madrid

Real Madrid 11th: Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain 12th: Newcastle United

Newcastle United 14th: Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid 15th: Atalanta

Atalanta 16th: Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen 20th: Galatasaray

Galatasaray 23rd: Bodø/Glimt

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS