Every Potential Match in the 2025–26 Champions League Round of 16

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs are halfway done and with four more teams securing their spot in the next round, a clearer picture of the potential round of 16 matchups is coming into focus.

The second leg of the knockout phase playoff ties took center stage on Tuesday. In the early kick off, Atlético Madrid avoided an upset and pummeled Club Brugge 4–1 to progress to the last 16.

Newcastle United completed their dismantling of Qarabağ, while Bayer Leverkusen got the job done against Olympiacos in comfortable fashion.

But it was Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt who completed the biggest upset of the campaign so far, going into San Siro and building on to their first leg advantage to eliminate last year’s finalists Inter Milan.

With 12 teams already qualified, the potential Champions League round of 16 matchups are starting to take shape.

Every Potential Champions League Round of 16 Matchup

Real Madrid and Manchester City could potentially reignited their modern-day European rivalry. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Team Possible Round of 16 Opponents (1) Arsenal Atalanta, Borrussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen (2) Bayern Munich Atalanta, Borrussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen (3) Liverpool Juventus, Galatasaray, Atlético Madrid (4) Tottenham Juventus, Galatasaray, Atlético Madrid (5) Chelsea Newcastle United, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain (6) Barcelona Newcastle United, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain (7) Sporting CP Real Madrid, Benfica, Bodø/Glimt (8) Manchester City Real Madrid, Benfica, Bodø/Glimt

Some absolutely thrilling contests could be brewing as the round of 16 potential matchups get narrowed down.

A round of 16 “Der Klassiker” between Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund could be in the cards. If that matchup doesn’t materialize, then it would be top-seeded Arsenal who are forced into a bout against the always dangerous Dortmund.

Following Atlético Madrid’s qualification, a mouthwatering clash against Liverpool could come to fruition. Six years after Diego Simeone’s men dispatched the-then reigning champion Reds in a memorable round of 16 tie, the two sides could collide with the second leg at Anfield yet again.

Atlético Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2019–20 last 16 in one of the biggest Champions League upsets in recent memory. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Both Chelsea and Barcelona’s rewards for qualifying among the top eight could see either side battle reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. PSG already defeated Barcelona earlier in the term and Luis Enrique’s side dispatched the Catalans in the quarterfinals two seasons ago.

Chelsea and PSG would be a repeat of the 2025 Club World Cup final, where the Blues denied the Parisians from collecting every available trophy on the year. Regardless of who gets PSG, one of Chelsea or Barcelona will be forced to dance with Newcastle United, who just scored nine goals across the two legs of their playoff round victory.

Finally, Manchester City and Real Madrid could rekindle the biggest modern-era European rivalry in arguably the most attractive potential round of 16 matchup. The two juggernauts have faced off in the knockout rounds in each of the last four seasons, and the winner of their tie has gone on to lift the trophy on three of those occasions.

When Is the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

The round of 16 draw will finalize the Champions League bracket. | Kristian Skeie/UEFA/Getty Images

The Champions League round of 16 draw will take place on Friday, Feb. 27, less than two days after the conclusion of the knockout playoffs. The draw is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. GMT (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT).

The pre-seeded teams that finished in the top eight of the league phase were divided into pairs, based on their finishing position. Teams from each pair will be split and placed on opposite sides of the bracket—silver side or blue side—during Friday’s draw.

The knockout round playoff winners already know which side of the bracket they are placed on. On Friday, they’ll learn which of their two potential pre-seeded opponents will be drawn to their side of the bracket, consequently confirming the round of 16 matches—and the finalized knockout round bracket for the remainder of the Champions League campaign.

The round of 16 draw will be broadcasted on UEFA’s official website.

