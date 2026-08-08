Two managers at the start of new projects face off in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday, as Chelsea take on AC Milan.

Xabi Alonso’s Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats on their summer tour after beating Western Sydney Wanderers 6–4. After losing late on to a Richarlison strike against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea huffed and puffed in a slender defeat to Juventus on Wednesday.

They’re now facing Juve’s domestic rivals to kick off a busy weekend before returning to west London.

Ruben Amorim is the new man at the helm of the Rossoneri, desperate to restore his once-burgeoning reputation after succumbing to the Old Trafford spotlight. His game model simply wasn’t conducive to sustained success in the Premier League, but he’s got a far better chance in Italy.

Amorim has succeeded Massimiliano Allegri at San Siro and has started his tenure with a pair of draws against Celtic and cross-city rivals Inter.

Here’s how to catch Saturday’s action on TV and streaming.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. AC Milan Kick Off?

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia Stadium: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8 Kickoff Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. AC Milan on TV, Live Stream

CFC+ is the way to go for audiences around the world. Chelsea’s online streaming service requires a paid subscription, with individual match passes costing £9.99. An annual subscription costs £14.99, providing streams for all of the club’s preseason friendlies.

Those in the United States have the added options of fuboTV, Fox Sports and the CBS Sports Network, while viewers in Mexico can catch the action on Claro Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CFC+, fuboTV, Fox Deportes, Fox One, CBS Sports Network Canada CFC+ Mexico CFC+, Claro Sports United Kingdom CFC+

What’s Next for Chelsea, AC Milan?

Milan played out a 1–1 draw with their cross-city rivals in Perth. | James Worsfold/Getty Images

Chelsea are playing back-to-back games this weekend, swiftly flying to Malaysia to face Johor Darul Ta'zim on Sunday.

The Blues then return home for one final friendly against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 15 ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, which begins with a short trip over to face Fulham and new manager Álvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Alonso at Real Madrid last season.

Milan’s tour was brief, as they’re returning to Europe after Saturday’s friendly. Next up for them is a clash with Amorim’s former employers, Manchester United, in Poland eight days before they take on Torino to kick off their Serie A campaign.

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