Chelsea are chasing a rare victory over London rivals Arsenal, and their first in this fixture since 2021 would close the gap at the top of the Premier League table to three points.
There was once a time when the Blues were the dominant force in this rivalry, with José Mourinho all too willing to remind Arsène Wenger of the Frenchman’s wretched record in their head-to-head duels.
However, the tables have turned this decade, with Arsenal emerging as a perennial title contender and Chelsea slowly re-emerging as a relevant force at the summit of the division. Their 3–0 victory over Barcelona depicted how good they are when things click, but they must become more consistent if they’re to reach the next level.
A win here would be huge for the Blues and for the sake of the title race. Arsenal are threatening to pull away, with their two most recent performances proving that they can defeat anyone at a canter when they’re at full tilt.
Here’s how to tune in for what feels like a hugely significant clash between Chelsea and Arsenal on Sunday.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
This premier duel between the London rivals is part of Sky Sports’ Super Sunday in the United Kingdom, and will be shown on their Main Event and Premier League channels. You can also tune in on the move via Sky GO.
There’s also a variety of streaming options in the United States, with English and Spanish broadcasts provided. For the former, NBC Sports and USA Network are your avenues, and you’ll want to check out Telemundo for the latter.
DAZN and fuboTV are once again providing coverage of the game in Canada, while HBO Max is the only Mexican broadcaster of Sunday’s bout.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Chelsea and Arsenal?
The games arrive thick and fast for both teams during the first half of December. Arsenal have five fixtures in 11 days after Sunday’s crunch clash, with Brentford visiting the Emirates on Wednesday night.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have five games between December 3 and 16. The Blues face another bitter foe in midweek, with a trip to Elland Road under the lights rarely plain sailing. Leeds United, however, have slipped into relegation form in recent weeks.