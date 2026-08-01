Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will play the final match of their Oceania tours on Saturday when competing in a preseason friendly in Sydney, Australia.

The London rivals have both already been in action down under. Chelsea’s bizarre 6–4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers secured a victorious start to the Xabi Alonso era, while Spurs beat Auckland FC in New Zealand, before being held to a 1–1 draw by Sydney FC.

Neither roster is at full strength, but it’s Chelsea who seemingly have the stronger options after a host of their first-team players missed out on World Cup call-ups. Tottenham might be more reliant on academy players plugging gaps in Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Preseason has the capacity to throw up some chaotic, breathless affairs as players seek to impress their coaches. Supporters will be hoping that’s the case for this one.

Here’s how to catch the action on TV and streaming.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Stadium: Accor Stadium

Accor Stadium Date: Saturday, Aug. 1

Saturday, Aug. 1 Kickoff Time: 5:45 a.m. ET / 2:45 a.m. PT / 10:45 a.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

Audiences around the world will be able to access the match via CFC+ and SpursPlay, the online streaming services for both clubs. A paid subscription is needed to access the game, but members are then able to watch the remainder of this summer’s friendlies.

Those in the United States have the added options of Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo, while viewers in Mexico can catch the action on Claro Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CFC+, SpursPlay, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada CFC+, SpursPlay Mexico CFC+, SpursPlay, Claro Sports United Kingdom CFC+, SpursPlay

What’s Next for Chelsea, Tottenham?

Alonso will face his former club at Stamford Bridge in August. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Tottenham will be journeying back to north London once their battle with Chelsea concludes, offering them plenty of time to prepare before the new Premier League season. Friendlies against Getafe and Hoffenheim (twice) are to come on home soil.

Chelsea, however, are traveling across Asia for warmup matches with Italian giants Juventus and Milan, as well as Malaysian outfit Johor Darul Ta’zim. Alonso will then have a first chance to lead his new side out at Stamford Bridge in a final friendly against his former club Real Sociedad.

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