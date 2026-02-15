How to Watch Chivas vs. America on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Clasico Nacional

Mexican soccer’s biggest rivalry will take center stage on Valentine’s Day, as Chivas host Club América on Saturday night for the latest edition of El Clásico Nacional.

The two biggest, most successful clubs in Liga MX have built a passionate, explosive, vibrant and historic rivalry that is second to none in all of North American club soccer.

Chivas enter the contest perfect through five games in the Clausura 2026, thriving under the command of Argentine manager Gabriel Milito. América had a slow start of the season, but have dramatically improved in recent games and will be eager to spoil their bitter rivals’ perfect record and continue their overwhelming dominance of the rivalry this decade.

The Estadio AKRON will witness the most awaited match of the Clausura 2026 regular season, as two longstanding rivals reignite an iconic derby that’s delivered fireworks over the years, making it a contest that paralyzes millions across the nation and beyond.

Here’s how you can watch Chivas vs. América on Saturday night.

What Time Does Chivas vs. América Kick-Off?

Location : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Stadium : Estadio AKRON

: Estadio AKRON Date : Saturday, Feb. 14

: Saturday, Feb. 14 Kick-off Time: 10:07 p.m. ET / 7:07 p.m. PT

How to Watch Chivas vs. América on TV and Live Stream

USMNT star Alejandro Zendejas (left) will look to torment his former club. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Liga MX fans in the U.S. can catch the action of the biggest game of the Clausura 2026 regular season through Telemundo. The lone other alternative channel is UNIVERSO.

In Mexico, as is always the case for Chivas’ home games, Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive broadcasting rights. Fans in Mexico must have an active subscription to the service to watch El Clásico Nacional.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Telemundo, UNIVERSO Mexico Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Chivas, América?

Chivas have another marquee clash in the immediate aftermath of their bout with América. Up next for Milito’s side is another match against a Liga MX giant, visiting Cruz Azul on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, América will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 20, with a very winnable home matchup against the struggling Puebla.

