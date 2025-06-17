SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 17)

Four Club World Cup matches are taking place on Tuesday, with beaten Champions League finalists Inter starting their campaign.

James Cormack

Inter take to the field for the first time since the Champions League final.
Inter take to the field for the first time since the Champions League final. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The 2025 Club World Cup is starting to get into its stride, and it hasn’t taken long for the bumper four-games-a-day slates to come to pass.

There’s a Club World Cup feast to enjoy on Tuesday, with two more UEFA representatives getting their campaigns underway against teams from the Americas. Borussia Dortmund are aiming to utilise the momentum gained from an excellent finish to the Bundesliga season in the United States this summer, while Inter are taking to the field for the first time since their beatdown in Munich.

If you’re sick of the Eurocentric focus, don’t fear, there’s also a pair of fixtures bereft of European teams to enjoy.

And if you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s how to tune into the Club World Cup’s four Tuesday fixtures.

Club World Cup Schedule: Tuesday, June 17

Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund kick-off Tuesday’s action against Brazilian side Fluminense / IMAGO/Kirchner-Media

Groups E and F get started on Tuesday, with both projected to be dominated by the sole European representative.

Borussia Dortmund and Inter both qualified for the tournament via UEFA’s ranking pathway, with the pair combining to lose the three previous Champions League finals.

Dortmund started the season woefully under Nuri Şahin but Niko Kovač worked wonders after taking the job and remarkably guided BVB to a fourth-place Bundesliga finish by virtue of an eight-game unbeaten run to end the campaign. They’re facing Brazilian outfit Fluminense in their opening game of the tournament at MetLife Stadium, and are heavily favored to prevail in East Rutherford.

Before Inter’s journey starts, Group F rivals River Plate face 2022 AFC Champions League winners Urawa Red Diamonds in Seattle. The great Buenos Aires-based outfit are most likely to compete with Inter for top spot in the group.

AFC faces CAF in the third game of the day, as Ulsan HD take on Mamelodi Sundowns. Both teams qualified for the tournament via ranking pathways and will know that three points are required on Tuesday to give themselves the best possible chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Tuesday’s action concludes in Pasadena, and many will be interested to see how Inter look off the back of their chastening defeat in the 2025 Champions League final. Simone Inzaghi has since jumped ship and will be coaching at the tournament with Al Hilal. Inter have hired Christian Chivu as the Italian’s replacement after their former defender helped Parma avoid the drop in Serie A last season.

The Nerazzurri’s rejuvenation begins against Monterrey, and Sergio Ramos could be involved for the Mexican side.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

3 p.m. ET/noon PT

River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds

Lumen Field, Seattle

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Monterrey vs. Inter

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

How to Watch Tuesday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

United Kingdom

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

