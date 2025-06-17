How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 17)
The 2025 Club World Cup is starting to get into its stride, and it hasn’t taken long for the bumper four-games-a-day slates to come to pass.
There’s a Club World Cup feast to enjoy on Tuesday, with two more UEFA representatives getting their campaigns underway against teams from the Americas. Borussia Dortmund are aiming to utilise the momentum gained from an excellent finish to the Bundesliga season in the United States this summer, while Inter are taking to the field for the first time since their beatdown in Munich.
If you’re sick of the Eurocentric focus, don’t fear, there’s also a pair of fixtures bereft of European teams to enjoy.
And if you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s how to tune into the Club World Cup’s four Tuesday fixtures.
Club World Cup Schedule: Tuesday, June 17
Groups E and F get started on Tuesday, with both projected to be dominated by the sole European representative.
Borussia Dortmund and Inter both qualified for the tournament via UEFA’s ranking pathway, with the pair combining to lose the three previous Champions League finals.
Dortmund started the season woefully under Nuri Şahin but Niko Kovač worked wonders after taking the job and remarkably guided BVB to a fourth-place Bundesliga finish by virtue of an eight-game unbeaten run to end the campaign. They’re facing Brazilian outfit Fluminense in their opening game of the tournament at MetLife Stadium, and are heavily favored to prevail in East Rutherford.
Before Inter’s journey starts, Group F rivals River Plate face 2022 AFC Champions League winners Urawa Red Diamonds in Seattle. The great Buenos Aires-based outfit are most likely to compete with Inter for top spot in the group.
AFC faces CAF in the third game of the day, as Ulsan HD take on Mamelodi Sundowns. Both teams qualified for the tournament via ranking pathways and will know that three points are required on Tuesday to give themselves the best possible chance of reaching the knockout stages.
Tuesday’s action concludes in Pasadena, and many will be interested to see how Inter look off the back of their chastening defeat in the 2025 Champions League final. Simone Inzaghi has since jumped ship and will be coaching at the tournament with Al Hilal. Inter have hired Christian Chivu as the Italian’s replacement after their former defender helped Parma avoid the drop in Serie A last season.
The Nerazzurri’s rejuvenation begins against Monterrey, and Sergio Ramos could be involved for the Mexican side.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds
Lumen Field, Seattle
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns
Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Monterrey vs. Inter
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
How to Watch Tuesday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
