How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Chivas on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Game of the Week

Two of the biggest teams in Mexican soccer will clash on Saturday as Cruz Azul host Chivas in a battle between the table-toppers of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 season.

Cruz Azul eliminated Chivas in the Apertura 2025 quarterfinals in a tie that will forever be remembered for Javier “Chicharito” Hernández missing a late penalty in his final match for his boyhood club.

Chivas have rebounded since, arriving to Saturday’s clash perfect through six Liga MX games this season, with a commanding lead atop the standings after defeating arch-nemesis Club América in El Clásico Nacional last time out.

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul are on the rise after comfortably advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 and fresh off defeating title-contenders Tigres last weekend.

La Máquina has enjoyed plenty of success against Chivas since the turn of the decade, but Gabriel Milito’s side are playing inspired soccer and will be on a mission to defeat Cruz Azul away for the first time since 2022.

Here’s how you can watch Cruz Azul vs. Chivas on Saturday night.

What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. Chivas Kick-Off?

Location : Puebla, Mexico

: Puebla, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Cuauhtémoc

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Kick-off Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Chivas on TV and Live Stream

Fans in the U.S. can take in the action of the best game of the weekend in Liga MX through Paramount+, though fans must have an active subscription to access the platform.

The game will also be broadcasted in Spanish through TUDN USA and Univision, with ViX serving as the streaming alternative.

In Mexico, Cruz Azul vs. Chivas will be televised on Canal 5 and TUDN. Like in the U.S. fans can stream the clash on ViX with an active subscription.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX

What’s Next for Cruz Azul, Chivas?

Cruz Azul and Chivas have challenging upcoming matches. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

A number of players from both sides will be back in action again on Wednesday Feb. 25, representing the Mexico national team in an international friendly against Iceland, before swiftly returning to their clubs for next weekend’s Liga MX action.

Cruz Azul will travel to face the stacked Monterrey on Saturday Feb. 28—a game that will serve as a preview of their upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie.

Meanwhile, Chivas will also be in action on Feb. 28, when they make the daunting visit to back-to-back Liga MX champions Toluca, as the most difficult part of the Clausura 2026 schedule continues for Milito’s side.

