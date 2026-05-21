How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Final

The mouthwatering Liga MX Clausura 2026 final kicks off Thursday night, as Cruz Azul hosts Pumas in the first leg of a title-bout between two historic Mexican soccer heavyweights.

Looking to secure their eighth Liga MX title and first in 15 years, Pumas have experienced a fairytale season, finishing as the top seed in the regular season and massively exceeding expectations. Having vanquished their biggest rivals Club América and then Pachuca on the road to the final, Efraín Juárez's side are on the verge of glory.

Cruz Azul have been knocking on the door of their 10th Liga MX crown over the last two years. Semifinalists in each of the last six seasons, no team has more wins than La Máquina in that span. All that’s missing to validate the project is that much desired league title. With Joel Huiqui at the helm, Cruz Azul can visualize climbing that final peak.

These two teams have formed a bitter rivalry in the heart of Mexico City. Members of the Liga MX’s “big four,” they have some of the largest, most passionate fanbases in the country.

It’s a final that promises to deliver fireworks, but only one team will be crowned Liga MX champions. It all starts on Thursday night at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

What Time Does Cruz Azul vs. Pumas Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes Date : Thursday, May 21

: Thursday, May 21 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas on TV, Live Stream

Adalberto Carrasquilla (left) and Agustín Palavecino hold much of their team’s title aspirations. | Alfredo Estrell/AFP/Getty Images

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 final will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network in the United States, with the game also available on fuboTV.

Fans of Cruz Azul and Pumas that want to watch the Spanish coverage of the match in the U.S. can do so via TUDN and Univision, with ViX as the streaming alternative.

In Mexico, the biggest game of the year in Mexican soccer so far will be nationally televised through Canal 5 and Azteca 7. TUDN is also an option, and the first leg of the final can also be streamed on ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country TV channel/live stream United States CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ViX

What’s Next for Cruz Azul, Pumas?

Both teams will be eager to strike first and get the upper-hand before the decisive second leg of the Clausura 2026 final.

Pumas will host Cruz Azul in the return leg at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario—a stadium both teams shared throughout 2025—on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, when a new champion of Mexico’s top-flight will be crowned.

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