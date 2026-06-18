How to Watch Czechia vs. South Africa on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

There will be tension in the air when Czechia faces South Africa in Atlanta on Thursday as both nations scramble for a redemptive victory after defeats in their respective openers.

Neither nation covered itself in glory during their first outings in Group A, although Czechia certainly provided a stronger performance than nine-man South Africa could manage in defeat to co-hosts Mexico in front of a packed Estadio Azteca.

With eight third-placed qualifiers for the last 32 in addition to each group’s top two, one victory could well be enough for progression to the knockout phase. For Czechia and South Africa, their best shot at clinching three precious points arrives on Thursday.

Here’s how audiences can catch a possibly decisive clash.

What Time Does Czechia vs. South Africa Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Thursday, June 18

: Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 am. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 am. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

How to Watch Czechia vs. South Africa on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in Mexico will be watching on with great interest ahead of El Tri’s clash with South Korea elsewhere in Group A later in the day. ViX is the destination for those keen to keep tabs on the clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the United States, the FOX Network and fuboTV are offering the match, with a Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo.

TSN and RDS are the choices for viewers in Canada, while the BBC is the only option for those in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for Czechia, South Africa?

South Africa faces a tough group stage finale. | Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images

Just one match remains in Group A for Czechia and South Africa after their duel in Atlanta. The former finish up against co-hosts Mexico and will be desperate not to be entering that match needing victory to progress.

South Africa complete the group stage against South Korea as they look to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time.

The final round of matches in Group A will kick off at the same time on Wednesday, June 24.

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