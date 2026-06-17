How to Watch England vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

England’s World Cup adventure begins with a test of its title-winning credentials, 2018 runners-up and 2022 semifinalists Croatia the opening hurdle for the Three Lions to overcome.

Now under the guidance of only a third-ever permanent foreign manager, England is seeking to end 60 years of anguish in North America. German manager Thomas Tuchel is the shepherd of an extremely talented flock, but faces the firmest challenge of his reign in Texas on Wednesday.

Croatia is not to be underestimated, as the perennial overachievers have proved on countless occasions over the past decade. England will be put through its paces as it seeks a winning start to this summer’s campaign.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing battle unfold at AT&T Stadium.

What Time Does England vs. Croatia Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas

: Arlington, Texas Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Wednesday, June 17

: Wednesday, June 17 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

How to Watch England vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

In the United States, FOX Network and fuboTV offer English-language broadcasts of England’s first outing of the tournament, while Telemundo provides coverage in Spanish.

TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave are the four options in Canada, while audiences in Mexico have a choice between ViX, Azteca Deportes, TUDN, Las Estrellas and Canal 5 for the game.

ITV and STV are the broadcasters in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for England, Croatia?

Croatia is seeking another deep tournament run. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Ghana and Panama are the other members of Group L, with England facing the former next Tuesday before a clash with the latter on June 27. For Croatia, the fixtures are reversed.

England will be eager to finish top of the group to ensure a simpler round of 32 draw, but faces stern opposition from Croatia. A winning start on Wednesday would put the Englishmen in the driver’s seat, but even defeat would be far from fatal to progression.

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