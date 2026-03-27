England and Uruguay take to the field for the first time this calendar year when they lock horns in Friday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Both nations are ramping up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which is now less than three months away, and are contesting their first head-to-head encounter since the 2014 tournament in Brazil—the Three Lions slumping to defeat on that occasion.

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Changes from a preferred XI are certain for England and expected for Uruguay, too, but both Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa will be reluctant to tweak their tactical setup on Friday as they seek to build continuity ahead of their North American adventure this summer.

Opportunities to impress will be handed to peripheral figures in London and that could lead to an entertaining affair. Here’s how to catch the action on TV.

What Time Does England vs. Uruguay Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Friday, March 27

: Friday, March 27 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT Referee : Sven Jablonski (GER)

: Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Sören Storks (GER)

How to Watch England vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream

Uruguay are aiming to upset the odds at Wembley. | Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Television rights are shared around in the United States, FOX Sports among the broadcasters alongside fuboTV and ViX. The FOX Sports App and website have access to the game, too.

There is no choice for England supporters in the United Kingdom, who will be watching the events unfold at Wembley on ITV. Hate-watchers in Scotland will have access on STV.

There is no current broadcaster of the game in Mexico, but Canadian audiences are more fortunate, with DAZN and fuboTV offering Friday’s friendly.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico N/A

What’s Next for England, Uruguay?

The floodlights at Wembley will be turned on once more next Tuesday night, the Three Lions hosting another World Cup representative in Japan during their second friendly of the month. It will be only the third ever meeting between the nations and the first since a pre-tournament bout in 2010.

Uruguay is travelling further across Europe for their match next Tuesday, visiting Turin’s Allianz Stadium for a friendly against African giants Algeria. It will be the second clash between the countries, the other dating back to 2009.

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