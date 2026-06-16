How to Watch France vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The most eagerly anticipated matchups of the 2026 World Cup have yet to disappoint, and there‘s a sense that we could be in for something special when France locks horns with Senegal on Tuesday.

While Les Bleus are among the favorites to win the lot this summer, Group I will be tough to navigate. Senegal is a legitimate force, and perhaps Africa’s finest, even if Aliou Cissé’s team isn’t eventually reinstated as Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

There’s history between these two nations that transcends the stunning upset in 2002, with Senegal ruled by the French for more than 300 years before the West African nation gained independence in 1960.

The current Lions of Teranga will be desperate to repeat the previous generation’s heroics from 24 years ago, but they have their work cut out against a superstar-studded French team whose list of available attackers could masquerade as the Harlem Globetrotters.

Here’s how you can keep up with Tuesday’s action at MetLife Stadium, the site of the World Cup final.

What Time Does France vs. Senegal Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, N.J.

: East Rutherford, N.J. Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16

: Tuesday, June 16 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Alireza Faghani (AUS)

How to Watch France vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States have plenty of options for what promises to be a thrilling matchup. Fox Sports and fuboTV will both be covering the game, and a Spanish-speaking broadcast will be offered by Telemundo.

Various TSN channels, as well as RDS, are showing the game in Canada, while in Mexico, audiences are limited to just ViX for this match.

This Group I duel gets underway in prime time for those watching from the United Kingdom, and it will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for France, Senegal?

Sadio Mané is out to make up for lost time this summer. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

France and Senegal remain on the East Coast for their second group games, with the latter taking on another potential dark-horse, Norway, at MetLife Stadium on Monday. Hours before, France continues its campaign against the group minnows, Iraq.

We’ll learn a little more about the Lions of Mesopotamia when they face Erling Haaland and company at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Les Bleus will want to be assured of qualification, and potentially the top spot, by the time the third matchday rolls around. Group I concludes on June 26, with Senegal facing Iraq in Toronto. France takes on Norway in Foxborough, Mass.

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