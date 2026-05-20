The first of three UEFA finals to conclude the 2025–26 season takes place in Istanbul on Wednesday night, as Aston Villa take on Freiburg.

Both are first-time finalists in this competition and facing off for the very first time. While Freiburg are within reach of their maiden major honor, Villa are aiming to end their 30-year wait for silverware. The Villans, of course, boast European pedigree, having won the 1982 European Cup, but success on the continental stage has since eluded them.

However, they have the perfect manager to guide them to glory in the Turkish capital, with five-time Europa League winner Unai Emery tasked with outwitting Freiburg’s Julian Schuster.

Schuster has built on the sturdy foundations left by long-time manager Christian Streich, and much will be owed to his predecessor if the Bundesliga outfit upset the odds on Wednesday night.

Here’s how to watch the 2026 Europa League final around the world.

What Time Does Freiburg vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : Tüpraş Stadyumu

: Tüpraş Stadyumu Date : Wednesday, May 20

: Wednesday, May 20 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

François Letexier (FRA) VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

How to Watch Freiburg vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream

It was revealed at the start of the week that the upcoming Champions League final will not be available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom for the first time ever, and the Europa League final will not be streamed on YouTube, as it has been in recent seasons.

So, those in the UK can only watch Wednesday’s game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as the channel’s new streaming hub, HBO Max.

There’s a myriad of streaming options in the United States, including the CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Spanish broadcasts are being supplied by TUDN, UniMás, Univision and ViX.

DAZN and fuboTV are streaming the final in the U.S. and Canada. Those tuning in from Mexico have the choice of ESPN, Claro Sports and Disney+ Premium.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN Mexico, Claro Sports, Disney+ Premium Mexico

What’s Next for Freiburg, Aston Villa?

Freiburg’s current presence in the 2026–27 Conference League will be upgraded on Wednesday night should they prevail in Istanbul, with the winner qualifying for the Champions League. Aston Villa, mind you, have already secured their spot in UEFA’s premier club competition by finishing in the top-five of the Premier League.

The Villans’ domestic season concludes at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. Freiburg’s Bundesliga campaign drew to a close at the weekend, beating RB Leipzig 4–1.

READ THE LATEST EUROPA LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC