How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool face Turkish giants Galatasaray for the first time since 2006 on Tuesday night.

James Cormack

Liverpool secured a 3–2 win over Atlético Madrid in their league phase opener.
Liverpool secured a 3–2 win over Atlético Madrid in their league phase opener. / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Image

Liverpool are preparing to enter hostile territory on Tuesday night, with Galatasaray’s RAMS Park awaiting Arne Slot’s side.

There’s a sense of vulnerability within the Reds camp after Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace, their first of 2025–26, and the Premier League champions are out to respond in the Champions League ahead of their weekend trip to Stamford Bridge, where they haven’t won in the league since 2020.

The Gala outfit they’re facing is laden with big names, but the Turkish giants have seldom stitched things together on the big stage.

However, the additions of Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan to complement Victor Osimhen have supplied Tuesday’s hosts with a renewed sense of belief in this competition.

Here’s how to watch this Champions League duel.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

  • Location: Istanbul, Türkiye
  • Stadium: RAMS Park
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 30
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
  • VAR: Jérome Brisard (FRA)

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Liverpool on TV and Live Stream

Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Galatasaray is one of 17 Champions League fixtures being exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom this season, but the game can also be watched on Prime Video in North America.

Paramount+ also have Champions League rights in the United States, with DAZN allowing users from the U.S. and Canada to access Tuesday night’s clash.

TNT Sports and, if you can’t watch on TV, TNT Go are available if you’re tuning in from Mexico, as is HBO Max.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports

What’s Next for Galatasaray and Liverpool?

While Galatasaray welcome Bodø/Glimt to an unfamiliar environment in Gameweek 3 of the league phase, Liverpool are taking on Eintracht Frankfurt, who thrashed Gala 5–1 two weeks ago, away from home.

That fixture arrives amid a tough run for Slot’s side, with the Reds facing Chelsea and Manchester United on either side of the October international break.

Tuesday’s hosts also have a big domestic fixture on the horizon, with Beşiktaş, one of Türkiye’s ’big three’, visiting RAMS Park on Saturday night.

