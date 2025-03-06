How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Cavalier: Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg
Inter Miami host Jamaican side Cavalier in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.
For the first time in club history, Inter Miami can win five trophies this season. Not only are the Herons looking to defend their Supporters' Shield and finally take home the MLS Cup, but they can also win the FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Javier Mascherano's men already got their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign off to a great start, eliminating Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the competition. Now, they are set to face the defending Concacaf Caribbean Cup winners in the round of 16. The match will be the first ever meeting between Cavalier and Inter Miami.
Fans across the globe will not want to miss Inter Miami in action at Chase Stadium, especially with so many question marks surrounding Lionel Messi's status ahead of the match.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Cavalier Kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 6
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET
Fans can watch Inter Miami host Cavalier in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 on FS2. The match is also being streamed on FuboTV and FoxSports.com.
For Spanish coverage of the clash, tune in to TUDN or ViX.
Unlike most of Inter Miami's matches, viewers cannot watch the Concacaf Champions Cup on Apple TV. The game is not available on MLS Season Pass.