How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Club Olimpia Deportivo: Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami travel to the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras to face Club Olimpia Deportivo.
The Herons wrap up their Latin American preseason tour against Olimpia before returning home to face Orlando City ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Miami won their first game of preseason last time out against Sporting San Miguelito. New signings Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 defeat over their Peruvian opponents. Javier Mascherano seemingly prefers a 4-4-2 system deploying Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up top.
Inter Miami's final preseason game in Latin America will be broadcast for free on the team's website.
- U.S. and Canada: InterMiamiCF.com
- Honduras Local Broadcast: TELEVICENTRO
- Rest of World: OneFootball
As mentioned, this is Miami's final preseason game on their Latin American tour. They'll return home to face Orlando City in their final preseason match before taking on Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Herons then open their Major League Soccer season at home against New York City FC.