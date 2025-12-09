How to Watch Inter vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Having one of the club’s all-time greats come out and suggest his relationship with you is broken beyond repair is not exactly what the under-pressure Liverpool manager Arne Slot needed.
The Dutchman has credit in the bank from the Reds' title triumph last season, but a dismal defence of that crown has led many to question whether Slot remains the right man to steer the Reds through a post-Jürgen Klopp landscape.
Mohamed Salah’s outburst at the weekend thrust the Reds boss into an unenviable situation, but the early signs suggest Slot has the backing of the club. The Egyptian is staying at home while Liverpool visit San Siro for potentially the final time.
It’s an almighty challenge for a vulnerable Liverpool, with Inter performing with far greater cohesion and clarity this season as they aim to snatch Napoli’s Scudetto and enjoy another deep continental run.
This is bound to be a narrative-laden affair, and here’s how you can watch all the action unfold.
What Time Does Inter vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Sören Storks (GER)
Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League clash at San Siro has been picked up by Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom. The game will be exclusively shown on the popular streaming service.
There aren’t too many streaming options in the United States either, but there are English and Spanish broadcasts available. The former will be provided by Paramount+ and the latter by ViX.
In Canada, the continental clash will once again be streamed on DAZN and fuboTV.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
What’s Next for Inter, Liverpool?
Inter are back in Serie A action on Sunday, when they travel to 16th-place Genoa. After that, Cristian Chivu’s side are involved in the four-team Supercoppa Italiana, which is once again being held in Saudi Arabia.
Liverpool have a couple more games before Christmas, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Slot’s men then visit Tottenham Hotspur the following weekend.