How to Watch Iraq vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Norway is projected by many to turn heads in North America this summer, having thumped Italy twice on its way to a perfect qualifying campaign.

This is its first World Cup of the 21st century, having last appeared in 1998. Manager Ståle Solbakken was part of the previous roster to feature at the esteemed tournament, and now he‘s leading a group of players poised to challenge soccer‘s aristocracy across the Atlantic.

Huge tests lie ahead in Group I. Norway has the chance to prepare and settle into the swing of things, though, facing Iraq in its tournament opener on Tuesday. Led by former Australia manager Graham Arnold, the Lions of Mesopotamia were the last team to book a place at this summer‘s tournament, having qualified via the inter-confederation playoffs in March.

Iraq is back in the big leagues after a 40-year absence, with its first-ever World Cup point the primary objective.

Here’s how to tune into Iraq vs. Norway on television around the globe.

What Time Does Iraq vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, Mass.

: Foxborough, Mass. Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16

: Tuesday, June 16 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Pierre Ghislain Atcho (GAB)

How to Watch Iraq vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream

FOX Sports and Telemundo (Spanish coverage) are broadcasting events at Gillette Stadium for audiences at home in the United States, with fuboTV also streaming proceedings.

Multiple TSN channels and RDS are the avenues for Canadian viewers, while ViX is the only choice in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom keen to enjoy some late-night magic can access the match on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

What’s Next for Iraq, Norway?

Norway has two far tougher tests awaiting them. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It doesn’t get any easier for Iraq, who faces one of the pre-tournament favorites, France, on June 22 in Philadelphia. Its group stage campaign concludes against Senegal on June 26.

Senegal is Norway’s next opponent, with the game taking place at MetLife Stadium three hours after France vs. Iraq kicks off. A potentially thrilling bout with Les Bleus beckons for the Scandis on the third matchday.

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