Italy is two steps away from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and must beat Northern Ireland in Thursday’s playoff semifinal to avoid missing out on a third straight tournament.

The Azzurri failed to automatically qualify for this summer’s competition via the group stage and must now rely on the playoffs. Their one-legged semifinal with Northern Ireland in Bergamo will be followed by a meeting with Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina should they progress.

Italy will become the first world champions to fail to reach three successive World Cups if it stumbles in the playoffs, but it is the clear favorite to topple Northern Ireland. However, having endured past heartbreak at this stage of qualifying, it will be wary of Michael O’Neill’s men.

Northern Ireland hasn’t appeared at the tournament since 1986 and will have to perform a miracle to book its ticket to North America this summer.

What Time Does Italy vs. Northern Ireland Kick Off?

Location : Bergamo, Italy

: Bergamo, Italy Stadium : New Balance Arena

: New Balance Arena Date : Thursday, March 26

: Thursday, March 26 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED)

: Danny Makkelie (NED) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

How to Watch Italy vs. Northern Ireland on TV, Live Stream

Italy can’t afford to slip up on Thursday. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Those in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom will be able to catch a crucial encounter on the BBC, with the iPlayer and BBC Sport Website also offering live coverage of events in Bergamo.

Peacock, ViX and fuboTV share rights for those interested in watching the action unfold in the United States, the latter also broadcasting the fixture alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA in Canada.

Sky Sports will provide coverage of the match in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, ViX United Kingdom BBC Three, BBC Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

When Is the World Cup UEFA ‘Path A’ Playoff Final?

Whether it’s Italy or Northern Ireland in the UEFA Path A playoff final remains to be seen, but the match with either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina will be taking place on Tuesday, March 31 no matter the finalists.

Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina will host the final in Cardiff or Zenica respectively.

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