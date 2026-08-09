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How to Watch Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea have endured mixed results under Xabi Alonso during their overseas tour.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Chelsea finish their preseason tour in Malaysia.
Chelsea finish their preseason tour in Malaysia. | Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea round off their preseason tour against an unfamiliar opponent when visiting Malaysia’s undisputed kings, Johor Darul Ta’zim, for a friendly on Sunday.

The Blues have faced the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and AC Milan during this summer’s adventure across Oceania and Asia, with Xabi Alonso learning invaluable lessons about his new players. Having started the tour with a bonkers 6–4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers, the Spaniard will want to bow out with another triumph.

Chelsea were only in action against Milan yesterday, but are squeezing in another friendly before they return home. Johor Darul Ta’zim should be much simpler opponents than the Serie A side.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea take on the reigning Malaysian champions.

What Time Does Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: Iskandar Puteri, Malaysia
  • Stadium: Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Aug. 9
  • Kickoff Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

How to Watch Johor Darul Ta’zim Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

The weekend’s clash can be viewed across the world on CFC+, which is available for £14.99 (the equivalent of $20.22) in the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, fans can tune in via Paramount+ or CBS Sports Golazo in the United States.

Claro Sports is also showing the match in Mexico.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, CFC+

Canada

CFC+

Mexico

Claro Sports, CFC+

United Kingdom

CFC+

What’s Next for Chelsea?

Chelsea
Chelsea will return to Stamford Bridge soon. | Joseph Dinesh Daniel/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea finish their preseason with Alonso’s first match at Stamford Bridge as Blues boss. The 44-year-old’s former side Real Sociedad are the visitors on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Alonso will then oversee his first competitive fixture at the helm, where he faces a former Real Madrid and Spain teammate on the touchline. Álvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham host the Blues on Aug. 24 for an early west London derby in the Premier League.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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