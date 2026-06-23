How to Watch Jordan vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Defeats on Matchday 1 leave Algeria and Jordan desperate when they face off in Santa Clara on Monday night.

While Algeria was subject to the first World Cup hat-trick of Lionel Messi’s career, Jordan’s maiden goal at this tournament wasn’t enough to keep pressing juggernaut Austria at bay.

Manager Jamal Sellami has insisted his Jordan team still has a "lot to offer" in North America this summer, but its stint will be brief if a result isn’t earned against Les Fennecs. Vladimir Petković is a wily figure on the touchline, but his tenure as Algeria boss will almost certainly be over if the North Africans endure an early exit.

There are holes in Algeria’s roster, but the talent it’s blessed with in forward areas means there‘s an expectation back home that this team should excite, even if it’s appearing at the tournament for the first time since 2014. The upcoming duel against World Cup minnows is the perfect time for the likes of Ibrahim Maza to come to the fore.

Here’s where and how you can watch the match-up between Jordan and Algeria.

What Time Does Jordan vs. Algeria Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, CA.

: Santa Clara, CA. Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23

: Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23 Kick-off Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 22)

How to Watch Jordan vs. Algeria on TV, Live Stream

Both FOX Network and fuboTV will be showing the game in the United States, while those wanting a Spanish-language showing can tune into Telemundo.

Audiences in Canada can watch the match on various TSN channels or RDS. In Mexico, ViX is the only streaming avenue.

For those slightly too dedicated or dealing with insomnia in the United Kingdom, Monday night’s match, which kicks off at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in that part of the world, will be shown across ITV and STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5. RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico

What’s Next for Jordan, Algeria?

Two Arab nations collide in California. | Charly TRIBALLEAU/Karim JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

Jordan’s maiden World Cup will surely conclude at the end of the group stage if it suffers back-to-back defeats. On Matchday 3, Sellami’s side faces titleholders Argentina, who continue to be inspired by Lionel Messi’s magic.

That fixture takes place at AT&T Stadium on June 27, with Algeria facing Austria in what has the makings of a fiercely-competitive tussle in Kansas City. That match could decide who finishes second in Group J.

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