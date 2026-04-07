How to Watch LAFC vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Champions Cup

Los Angeles FC host Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, motivated to continue their ascent as one of the region’s top clubs by dethroning the current holders.

It’s been a dream start of the year for LAFC, who are undefeated through 10 games in all competitions, including Champions Cup triumphs against Real España and LD Alajuelense to reach the quarterfinals.

Winning the Champions Cup would validate LAFC as a modern-day powerhouse in North American soccer. Eliminating the joint-most successful team in competition history in the process would add even more style points to the feat.

Cruz Azul are the top ranked team in Concacaf’s rankings, a perennial contender in Liga MX and boast one of the most stacked rosters in North America. Repeating as Champions Cup winners is the clear objective, anything but achieving that goal will be considered a failure from Nicolás Larcamón’s side, who defeated Vancouver FC and Monterrey on the road to the quarterfinals.

It’s a battle between two of the best teams in the continent that will rekindle the longstanding MLS vs. Liga MX rivalry, and here’s how you can watch the first leg of LAFC and Cruz Azul’s quarterfinals tie.

What Time Does LAFC vs. Cruz Azul Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Tuesday, April 7

: Tuesday, April 7 Kick-off Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch LAFC vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream

LAFC’s attack is absolutely loaded. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

The first leg of LAFC vs. Cruz Azul will be available in the U.S. on FOX Sports 2 and viewers with a valid subscription to FOX One can stream the broadcast. The Spanish-speaking alternatives include TUDN USA and ViX.

In Mexico, Cruz Azul fans can catch the action on FOX One. Further North, audiences in Canada can tune in to the action via OneSoccer and fuboTV.

Country TV channel/live stream United States FOX Sports 2, FOX One, TUDN USA, ViX Mexico FOX One Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for LAFC, Cruz Azul?

Cruz Azul has enough quality to repeat as champions. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

LAFC and Cruz Azul will return to domestic action during the weekend before the second leg of their quarterfinals tie next week.

Mark Dos Santos’s men have a favorable away trip against second-to-last in the Western Conference standings Portland Timbers on Saturday afternoon.

Cruz Azul will also be in action on Saturday, but under a much bigger spotlight, as Larcamón’s side visit arch-nemesis Club América in a game they can ill-afford to lose given the enormity of the rivalry. Simply put, it’s the biggest game of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 regular season for La Máquina.

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