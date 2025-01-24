How to Watch Liga MX: TV and Streaming
Mexico's Liga MX is one of the most competitive leagues in Latin America, with its two seasons a year format captivating the eyes of fans both within and outside the Mexican territory.
In the U.S., considering all the soccer leagues in the world, only the Premier League has a higher fan viewership than Liga MX. Teams like Club América, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas, have some of the largest fan bases in the continent. Tigres and Monterrey have, in recent years, catapulted into the spotlight of Mexican soccer as well, with squads on par with the best in all of Latin America.
The relationship between Liga MX and the MLS also continues to grow. The Leagues Cup is now firmly cemented in the yearly calendar and so is the All Star Game between Liga MX and MLS stars.
Liga MX has a massive market in the U.S. and it shows every time a Mexican side plays a game in America. With the Clausura 2025 season in its infancy, here's all you need to know about how to watch every game and fully immerse into the madness that is the top flight of Mexican soccer.
How to Watch Liga MX on TV and Live Stream
Liga MX clubs have individual contracts with networks that have the rights to broadcast games. In the U.S., the majority of Liga MX matches are broadcasted by Univision and its affiliated channels, specifically TUDN. Those games are also available on streaming on ViX Premium and the TUDN app.
Universo and Telemundo have the rights to broadcast home games of arguably the biggest club in Mexico: Chivas. Those games are also available to stream on Peacock.
Finally, Fox Deportes will also have some games available, specially from FC Juárez and Santos Laguna.
The bulk of Liga MX action occurs on Saturdays, with TUDN broadcasting three straight games of the Saturday night slate. Friday nights are also a busy time and there's regularly at least one or two games played on Sundays.
Where to Watch Liga MX
TV
Live Stream
Univision, TUDN, Universo, Telemundo, Fox Deportes
Fubo, DircTV Stream, ViX Premium, TUDN app, Peacock