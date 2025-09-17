SI

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool and Atlético Madrid begin their Champions League campaigns on Wednesday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night.
Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night. / Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool welcome Atlético Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday evening as both sides begin their respective Champions League campaigns.

The European giants have both played four league matches this season but with contrasting outcomes. Liverpool have tasted victory in all four—albeit they have been narrow, last-gasp wins—while Atléti have won just one of their opening La Liga matches.

The clubs have recent history in the Champions League having clashed four times since the turn of the current decade. Liverpool lost both battles in the last 16 of the 2019–20 campaign but earned revenge with group stage wins over the Spaniards two seasons later.

Arne Slot’s free-flowing football machine will come up against Diego Simeone’s determined defence on Wednesday in what appears destined to be a memorable battle of contrasting styles.

Here is how supporters can tune into the league phase clash at Anfield.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Anfield
  • Date: Wednesday, September 17
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Midday PT
  • Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
  • VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App, Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Liverpool and Atlético Madrid?

Liverpool follow their clash against Atléti by welcoming their bitter local rivals Everton to Anfield in the first Merseyside derby of the term. They then host Southampton in the Carabao Cup before battles with Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

Atléti also have four more matches in September after Wednesday’s duel, with La Liga meetings against Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano and city adversaries Real Madrid. They close out the month by hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

