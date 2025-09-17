How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool welcome Atlético Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday evening as both sides begin their respective Champions League campaigns.
The European giants have both played four league matches this season but with contrasting outcomes. Liverpool have tasted victory in all four—albeit they have been narrow, last-gasp wins—while Atléti have won just one of their opening La Liga matches.
The clubs have recent history in the Champions League having clashed four times since the turn of the current decade. Liverpool lost both battles in the last 16 of the 2019–20 campaign but earned revenge with group stage wins over the Spaniards two seasons later.
Arne Slot’s free-flowing football machine will come up against Diego Simeone’s determined defence on Wednesday in what appears destined to be a memorable battle of contrasting styles.
Here is how supporters can tune into the league phase clash at Anfield.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, September 17
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Midday PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Liverpool and Atlético Madrid?
Liverpool follow their clash against Atléti by welcoming their bitter local rivals Everton to Anfield in the first Merseyside derby of the term. They then host Southampton in the Carabao Cup before battles with Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.
Atléti also have four more matches in September after Wednesday’s duel, with La Liga meetings against Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano and city adversaries Real Madrid. They close out the month by hosting Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.
