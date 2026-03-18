There’s no denying the significance of Galatasaray’s visit to Anfield on Wednesday night, with Liverpool in desperate need to produce a vintage European night for their unenthused supporters.

Arne Slot’s side were jeered after Sunday’s 1–1 draw to Tottenham Hotspur’s saw them surrender more points in their quest to finish inside the Premier League’s top five.

Their title defense has been an absolute disaster, especially when you consider the expectations that greeted them entering the season, so fans are particularly keen for Slot’s men to enjoy a deep Champions League run.

However, after succumbing to their second 1–0 defeat of the season away at Galatasaray, there’s work for Liverpool to do on home soil. Plenty are doubtful whether this iteration of the Reds is up to a challenge that would’ve been relished by teams of yesteryear.

Here is how supporters can tune into a potentially dramatic second leg.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Galatasaray Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Galatasaray on TV, Live Stream

Spanish and English-speaking broadcasts for Wednesday’s game are provided in the United States, with UniMás, TUDN and Univision offering the former, and Paramount+ the latter.

TNT Sports holds the majority of the broadcasting rights for Champions League fixtures in the United Kingdom, and the second leg at Anfield will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The game can also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

In Mexico, coverage of the all-important fixture is supplied by FOX One. Those watching from Canada can pick between DAZN and fuboTV.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Liverpool, Galatasaray?

There’s one more round of domestic fixtures before the international break, with Liverpool having the misfortune of being involved in Saturday’s early kick-off away at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls have enjoyed a positive run of form since they were dumped out of the FA Cup by the Reds last month.

Galatasaray have no game scheduled for the weekend, so Okan Buruk’s players should be able to team up with their respective national teams early.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC