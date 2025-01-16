How to Watch Mexico vs. Internacional: International Friendly
Action in 2025 for the Mexico national team kicks off with a trip to South America for two friendly matches against club teams. The first stop is in Brazil, where El Tri will face Internacional for the first time ever.
El Tri haven't played a match since November's 4-0 comeback in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals vs. Honduras. It was the best performance by the team since the appointment of Javier Aguirre as manager; however, the team that will face Inter will look drastically different to the one that mounted the comeback three months ago.
Internacional finished fifth during the last league season in Brazil, securing a spot in the upcoming Copa Libertadores. Inter have won said competition twice in history, and oddly enough, the last one came against Liga MX side, Chivas, in 2010, defeating them 3-2 at the stadium El Tri will try to conquer.
Despite some have criticized both South American friendly matches, arguing El Tri's roster isn't national team worthy, there could be valuable takeaways from young talents that raise their hand to be considered in the future.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Internacional Kick-off?
- Location: Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Stadium: Arena Beira-Rio
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 16
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET
How to Watch Mexico vs. Internacional: International Friendly
Fans in the U.S. can watch El Tri's first game of the year in Univision, TUDN, Fox Deportes, and streaming on ViX Premium and FuboTV.
Fans in Mexico can catch the action on TV Azteca, Canal 5, and TUDN.