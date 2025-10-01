How to Watch Monaco vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
It was an anticlimactic homecoming for Kevin De Bruyne two weeks ago, but that suited Manchester City, who eased past the 10 men of Napoli to get their Champions League campaign up and running.
Winners of the competition in 2023, City went out with a whimper last term, and it remains to be seen whether enough has been done in the previous two transfer markets to evolve Pep Guardiola’s side into true contenders once more. The competition is fierce.
The Cityzens struggled mightily in Europe away from home in 2024–25, so there’s a sense of Guardiola’s men needing to nurse a few scars when they travel to Monaco on Wednesday for their first meeting with the Ligue 1 side since 2017.
Here’s how you can watch the upcoming league phase bout.
What Time Does Monaco vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Fontvieille, Monaco
- Stadium: Stade Louis-II
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)
- VAR: César Soto Grado (ESP)
How to Watch Monaco vs. Man City on TV and Live Stream
TNT Sports once again hold the rights to Champions League football in the United Kingdom, and Man City’s visit to Monaco will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. As a result, the game is also available on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
If you want to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video from the U.K., you need a discovery+ subscription.
Prime Video is a streaming option across North America.
Paramount+ are the leading rights holders in the United States, but TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás are alternatives for those tuning in from the U.S.
A DAZN subscription grants you access to all Champions League fixtures in Canada, while HBO Max is an option for Mexicans if they can’t watch the game on Prime Video.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Monaco and Man City?
Monaco welcome another Premier League side to the Stade Louis-II in Gameweek 3 of the league phase, as Tottenham Hotspur, who they also beat on their way to the Champions League semifinals in 2016–17, come to town.
Adi Hütter’s Principality outfit next face a struggling Nice side in Ligue 1, while Man City, who play Villarreal away from home in their next continental outing on Oct. 21, take on Brentford in the league on Sunday afternoon. The Bees just downed their Manchester rivals 3–1 to inflict more misery upon Ruben Amorim.